Cardinals Star Nolan Arenado's List Shrinks After AL West Club Signs Christian Walker
St. Louis Cardinals superstar infielder Nolan Arenado has been searching for a suitable traded destination but can't find the right spot.
Recent news indicated that Arenado blocked a trade to the Houston Astros despite the club being a perennial postseason contender for nine of the 10 previous seasons. The Cardinals were willing to eat $15-20 million of the eight-time All-Stars contract to move him.
Although Arenado blocked a trade to Houston, it remained possible that he could eventually be moved there. However, the Astros latest signing likely means the Cardinals third baseman will have to look elsewhere for a landing spot.
"Would almost certainly mean (Alex) Bregman is gone from Houston - and that (Nolan) Arenado won’t end up there," The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal wrote following the news that the Astros signed former Arizona Diamondbacks three-time Gold Glove defender Christian Walker. "Astros would go with Walker at first base and Isaac Paredes at 3B."
Rosenthal's post came before The Athletic's Jim Bowden reported that the deal between Houston and Walker has been completed but is pending a physical.
Arenado partially declined a blockbuster trade to the Astros, partially because he wanted to see where two-time World Series champion Bregman would sign.
With Bregman seemingly out of the picture for Houston, it's doubtful Arenado would accept a trade there. Besides, the five-time Silver Slugger didn't include the Astros on his list of teams he's open to be deal to.
More MLB: Cardinals Could Trade Breakout Star From 2024 Dodgers-White Sox Deal Next Summer