Cardinals Fan Favorite Reportedly Motivated To Sign With World Series Contender
The St. Louis Cardinals have a long road ahead as they look to reset and fix their weak player development system over the next few seasons.
The reality is that St. Louis, which used to be known for producing quality homegrown talent, has fallen behind so far that chasing a World Series title has been placed on the back burner.
Several stars on the Cardinals roster joined St. Louis, hoping to bring a No. 12 World Series title back to the 314 but sadly, things haven't panned out that way. That said, a Cardinals veteran slugger will hit the free agent market and look to join with a genuine contender before his inevitable retirement arrives.
"(Paul) Goldschmidt, a future member of the Cardinals Hall of Fame just like (Nolan) Arenado, is about to become an unrestricted free agent for the first time in his career," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Monday. "He’s never won a World Series and he said after the season finale that getting a chance to do so would weigh heavily in his decision as to where to play in 2025. The 37-year-old Goldschmidt just suffered through the worst season of his storied MLB career, but he thinks he can still get back to a high level of hitting with some changes in his swing and his plate approach."
Goldschmidt batted .245 with 56 extra-base hits including 22 home runs, 65 RBIs and a .716 OPS in 154 games played for the Cardinals this season.
Despite having a difficult time at the plate this year, the five-time Silver Slugger ended the season strongly, validating his claim that he can still perform at a high level.
Several World Series contenders, such as the New York Yankees, could benefit from signing Goldschmidt this winter. They will likely buy out first baseman Anthony Rizzo's contract after an injury-plagued stint with the Bronx Bombers, opening the door for the 2022 National League MVP to join the 27-time World Series champions.
