$15 Million Cardinals Starter Could Be Odd Man Out In Starting Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals have some tough calls to make in the next three weeks leading up to the trade deadline. It is unclear whether they will buy, sell, hold, or mix buying and selling together.
President of Baseball Operations John Mozeliak has stated that it may take until the final three days to make the call. The Cardinals have several players on expiring contracts that other contending teams may want.
Mozeliak is reportedly hesitant to deal Steven Matz, Ryan Helsley and Phil Maton. However, with the organization wanting to put Michael McGreevy in the Major League starting rotation, Katie Woo notes that right-hander Erick Fedde could be the odd man out.
"If they aren’t going to move a high-profile reliever, could they move a veteran starting pitcher? That would create an easy segway to bring McGreevy up permanently, and the Cardinals could likely capitalize on a return. They wouldn’t trade Sonny Gray (who has a full no-trade clause anyway). Miles Mikolas also has a full no-trade clause and is highly unlikely to waive it. That leaves Erick Fedde, who is in the final year of a two-year, $15 million deal," Woo wrote.
Fedde has struggled lately and would likely be a cheap rental arm, meaning the Cardinals may not get much back in return. But if they want to create runway for McGreevy, then it makes sense for them to move Fedde and clear a spot.
The 32-year-old right-hander is 3-8 with a 4.56 ERA in 17 starts with St. Louis.
