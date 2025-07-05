Inside The Cardinals

$2.85 Million Cardinals Gold Glover Predicted To Make NL All-Star Team As Reserve

This Cardinals star still has a chance to be an All-Star.

Curt Bishop

Sep 17, 2018; Atlanta, GA, USA; Detailed view of a St. Louis Cardinals hat and glove in the dugout against the Atlanta Braves in the first inning at SunTrust Park. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals find themselves in a unique position this season. They were supposed to be entering a rebuild of sorts after missing the postseason in back-to-back years. However, they find themselves just one game back of the third National League Wild Card spot.

They have received important contributions from several key players this season. Their pitching staff has mostly held up, and the offense has been able to keep them in games, save for the past week.

Second baseman Brendan Donovan has been a key member of the team this year and has established himself as the Cardinals' leadoff hitter.

Though not named a starter on the NL All-Star roster, he still has a chance to make it as a reserve. Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report had Donovan on his list of projected NL reserves.

"How wild is it that St. Louis would be in the playoffs right now without a single surefire All-Star? On our initial pass through the list of options, not a single Cardinal was jotted down. But being forced to roll with Brendan Donovan at second spared us from choosing between light-hitting, Gold Glove hopefuls Nico Hoerner and Brice Turang," Miller wrote.

Donovan has slowed down a bit in recent weeks, but still is an important piece in the lineup. He's hitting .293/.364/.430 with seven home runs, 2.3 WAR, 32 RBI and a .794 OPS on the season.

The former Gold Glove winner is certainly making a strong case to be named to the All-Star roster.

