3 Early Contenders To Watch For Cardinals' Nolan Areando
The St. Louis Cardinals are all wrapped up with their home games for the 2025 season and now have just six more games on the road before they call it a season and venture into a long offseason.
Over the course of the next few months, a lot is going to be said about the Cardinals and specifically third baseman Nolan Arenado. He has been the center of more trade rumors than pretty much anyone in baseball over the last year and he acknowledged the fact that Sunday was likely his final home game as a member of the organization.
"Listen, I feel like this organization needs to go a different route with how they go about their business," Arenado said. "They’ve got to let some of these young guys grow and see what they have and there’s no doubt that I’m in the way of that. So, I don’t know what is going to happen, but I do believe that change is coming, as it should."
So, with that being said, who could land the star third baseman? With his no-trade clause intact, it's safe to say that he's not going to go to a team that isn't a contender.
Here are three teams that are early fits for the Cardinals third baseman:
Where will Nolan Arenado go?
Detroit Tigers:
To preface, Arenado had a list of just a few teams he would approve a trade to before the 2025 season. Those teams reportedly were the Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees, Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and the Houston Astros. Detroit wasn't on that initial list, but is 85-71 this season and third base has been a position of need for them. That's why the Tigers pursued Alex Bregman and there's buzz about that fit again as well. If the Tigers are actually looking for a third baseman, Arenado is the type of veteran to bring into the mix to take a contender to an even higher level.
Boston Red Sox:
This fit isn't as obvious. Boston was at least on Arenado's list and there was a time in which it seemed like a deal was possible. But, the Red Sox signed Bregman. If Bregman were to leave this offseason, then the fit is obvious. If Bregman stays, then there's still an argument that the Red Sox could need a boost at first base, which last year Arenado made it known he'd be willing to play the spot.
New York Yankees:
Another team that has had questions at third base. There was a lot of buzz about the Yankees and Arenado, although it was overblown. It was mainly speculation and nothing from the team. But, Paul Goldschmidt had a bounce-back season in New York. Why not Arenado? There's one year less on Arenado's deal now. Is that enough to get the Yankees interested?
