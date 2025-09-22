Cardinals' Nolan Arenado Provides Major Trade Update On Himself
The St. Louis Cardinals have just six games left in the 2025 Major League Baseball season.
That’s not all. There seems to be a very good chance that there are just six games left in Nolan Arenado’s stint with the organization.
He’s been in St. Louis since 2021. Trade rumors have been all over the place for the last year. On Sunday, the Cardinals played their final home game of the season. Before the game, the Cardinals honored Arenado by giving him a chance to be celebrated by the fans before the first pitch of the game. It was a classy gesture and the Cardinals fans let Arenado hear it.
The St. Louis Cardinals will have a decision to make with Nolan Arenado
After the game, Arenado talked about it and also how it does seem like his time with the team is coming to an end.
“Whatever happens, I really enjoyed my time here and I was really happy that I got traded here," Arenado said. "I have no regrets about it. I think some people wonder about it, but I have zero regrets about my decision to stay when I opted in...I love this place, but change is definitely needed. My family came to the game not to watch the game, because I wasn't playing. But, to say bye because we're going to the airport here. It was cool to have them there and to witness that. The fans are phenomenal...
"I mean, it’s starting to really feel like it,” Arenado continued as transcribed by MLB.com's John Denton. "...“Listen, I feel like this organization needs to go a different route with how they go about their business. They’ve got to let some of these young guys grow and see what they have and there’s no doubt that I’m in the way of that. So, I don’t know what is going to happen, but I do believe that change is coming, as it should."
It's been a long road. Although it seems like Arenado's time in St. Louis is coming to an end, he was everything fans could've hoped for.
