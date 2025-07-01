3 Keys For The Cardinals To Defeat Paul Skenes
The St. Louis Cardinals face a daunting challenge on Tuesday night against Pittsburgh Pirates ace Paul Skenes.
Skenes, armed with a triple-digit fastball and devastating slider, has been a nightmare for opposing lineups since he stepped foot on a Major League Baseball diamond.
Skenes is phenomenal, but he's not unbeatable.
St. Louis can have a successful night against the flamethrower, but the Cardinals will have to focus on three things.
First, plate discipline against Skenes will be paramount. Skenes thrives by overpowering hitters with his fastball and inducing swings at his slider outside the zone. In 2024, his strikeout rate was among the league’s best, often exploiting impatient hitters. The Cardinals must lay off chase pitches, particularly low-and-away sliders, and force Skenes to throw strikes. By working deep counts, they can increase his pitch count and test his stamina, which has occasionally wavered in longer outings.
Second, exploiting Skenes’ pitch count will be key. While Skenes is dominant, he’s often pulled after five or six innings due to high pitch totals. Scrappy Cardinals hitters like Victor Scott II and Brendan Donovan should aim to foul off pitches and extend at-bats. This strategy could push Skenes out early, exposing the Pirates’ bullpen, which has shown vulnerabilities in late innings.
Finally, the Cardinals must capitalize on early opportunities. Skenes often settles in after the first inning, so aggressive but smart swings early could generate runs before Skenes finds his rhythm.
It's going to be an arduous task to come out of a battle with Skenes alive, but the Cardinals can pull it off.
Andre Pallante will be on the mound for St. Louis against Skenes as the Cards go for win No. 48 on the season.
