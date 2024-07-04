Angels All-Star Could Be 'Focus' For Cardinals In Trade Deadline Swap
What will the St. Louis Cardinals do at the end of the month?
The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline is just weeks away now and the Cardinals are in a significantly different place than it was a little over a month ago.
St. Louis has completely altered the course of its season with a strong month of June and has a real shot at making it back to the postseason. A trip back to the playoffs could end up being contingent on a strong performance at the trade deadline, though.
The Cardinals are in a good spot but need to load up on pitching in order to compete with the other National League contenders. St. Louis is down a starter in Steven Matz and one who could be a "focus" for the club at the deadline is Los Angeles Angels All-Star Tyler Anderson, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Tyler Anderson is having a great year for the Los Angeles Angels, though he's a bit more pricey than (Erick Fedde)," Woo said. "Anderson has one year remaining on his contract after this season and is owed $13 million in 2025. The Cardinals' rotation features five right-handers, so mixing in a lefty like Anderson could be a focus."
Anderson has had a fantastic season so far for the Angels. He has made 17 starts and has logged a 3.03 ERA across 104 innings pitched. Anderson was an All-Star in 2022 as a member of the Los Angeles Dodgers and there's a chance he could earn his second nod this season.
