Astros $260 Million Offseason Trade Target Goes Off In 8-3 Loss To Cardinals

The St. Louis fan favorite is having a resurgent season

Apr 14, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after hitting a solo home run against the Houston Astros during the seventh inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
On Monday, the St. Louis Cardinals began their three-game series against the American League West foe Houston Astros with a dominant 8-3 victory.

The red-hot Cardinals offense torched Astros ace Framber Valdez for six earned runs on 10 hits in just four innings pitched -- making the talented southpaw the fourth frontline starter St. Louis has thrived against in one week.

Although many Cardinals sluggers logged hits during Monday night's commanding win over Houston, one fan favorite's performance stood out the most.

St. Louis third baseman Nolan Arenado went three-for-four with two doubles, one home run and two RBIs at the plate on Monday against the Astros, who wanted to trade for the 10-time Gold Glove defender this past winter but failed to do so after the beloved Cardinals star rejected a potential blockbuster that would've sent him to Houston.

Arenado has roughly three years and $64 million remaining on his eight-year, $260 million deal between the Colorado Rockies and Cardinals.

The five-time Silver Slugger logged the worst offensive season of his career last year -- batting .272 with 39 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 71 RBIs and a .719 OPS in 152 games played for St. Louis.

Between Arenado's expensive remaining salary and his poor 2024 offensive performance, the Astros were the only team to legitimately make a trade offer to the Cardinals for the superstar infielder over the offseason.

The soon-to-be 34-year-old is having a much better offensive campaign this season -- batting .316 with 18 hits, eight extra-base hits including two home runs, nine RBIs and a .935 OPS in 15 games played for St. Louis.

Depending on how competitive the Cardinals are as time inches closer to the July 31st trade deadline, there's a chance Arenado could be moved this summer. Given how uncompetitive Houston looks so far this season, it's unlikely the eight-time All-Star would waive his full no-trade clause to join the Astros.

