Astros Linked To Recently DFA'd $15 Million Cardinals Pitcher
The St. Louis Cardinals recently designated Erick Fedde for assignment and it seems to be a move that's going to push the team in the right direction.
Cutting ties with Fedde was a clear and obvious move to make, but now the Cardinals need to continue to be proactive at the trade deadline. In the meantime, Fedde is going to be left looking for a new team.
Michael Brauner of Houston Astros OnSi recently suggested the Astros could take a flier on Fedde after he was designated for assignment.
"It also should not be completely discounted that he is just one year removed from the best season of his career in 2024, where he posted a 3.30 ERA and 1.162 WHIP over 31 starts both with the Cardinals and the Chicago White Sox before he was traded to St. Louis," Brauner wrote. "The stellar campaign allowed Fedde to account for a bWAR of 5.6.
"Expecting that kind of production is not fair nor is it realistic, but Fedde is still just 32 years old and less than a calendar year removed from being able to do some special things on the mound. If Houston is determined to make a surefire upgrade to the rotation, Fedde alone is probably not the way to do that. However, a cheap insurance plan who they can give another shot for virtually zero risk? Fedde certainly can be that."
If the Astros are looking for cheap and easy ways to add to the rotation, Fedde would be that. But there shouldn't be any sort of expectations attached to the veteran. He's struggled this season and a change of scenery might not get him back to where he wants to be.
It could be worth a shot for the Astros, but it shouldn't be the only move Houston makes for a pitcher. The Astros need to add at least one viable starter at the trade deadline. Beyond that, adding Fedde as a low risk fifth or sixth starter wouldn't be a bad idea.
