Astros Mentioned As Possible Blockbuster Trade Partner For Cardinals Star

Should the Cardinals actually consider a blockbuster deal with the Astros?

Oct 23, 2019; Houston, TX, USA; The Houston Astros logo in centerfield is seen before game two of the 2019 World Series against the Washington Nationals at Minute Maid Park. Mandatory Credit: Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports
If the St. Louis Cardinals don't make up some ground in the standings soon, a major deal could be on the way.

St. Louis currently is a 1/2 game out of a National League Wild Card spot but is three games under .500. The Cardinals have the talent to make a run for a playoff spot, but the production needs to translate on the field.

The trade deadline is under two months away and the Cardinals already have been mentioned in numerous rumors. The player who has been the most talked about trade option for St. Louis certainly is first baseman Paul Goldschmidt.

While right now it seems more likely he will stick around with St. Louis, one team that was floated as a possible landing spot is the Houston Astros by Bleacher Report's Tim Kelly.

"Assuming the Astros don't believe José Abreu is on the cusp of a breakout, first base is probably the most pressing need," Kelly said. "Alonso would fit that bill, as would former (National League Most Valuable Player) Paul Goldschmidt if the Cardinals end up selling or Christian Walker if things go further south for the (Arizona Diamondbacks). (Josh Bell) of the (Miami Marlins) — who seems to be traded every summer — might be a more realistic fallback."

It would be surprising to see a deal with the Astros. Houston has had struggles at first base but is six games under .500. While Goldschmidt may be moved, it would be surprising to see him go to the Astros.

