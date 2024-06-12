Cardinals Gold Glove Winner Reaches Milestone Hinting That Return Is Near
The St. Louis Cardinals may finally have one of their top defensive players back.
St. Louis has been without the services of utility man Tommy Edman so far this season but it sounds like he may be finally nearing a return to the club. He had been dealing with the fallout of offseason wrist surgery but was able to take batting practice on the field for the first time this season on Tuesday, according to The Athletic's Katie Woo.
"Injury updates: Steven Matz, Giovanny Gallegos, and Riley O’Brien will all throw for Springfield (Tuesday) in their respective rehab games," Woo said. "Tommy Edman will take BP on the field (Tuesday) with the team for the first time."
The impending return of Edman certainly is a positive sign for St. Louis fans. The Cardinals haven't quite lived up to expectations so far this season but they have been dealing with a plethora of important injuries.
Edman was expected to be the club's starting center fielder but has had to find ways to work around his injury. He also provides much-needed depth in the infield. Edman earned his lone Gold Glove Award in 2021 and that type of defensive leadership is needed right now with the Cardinals.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak recently stated that he expects Edman to return in June and it sounds like it could end up being a real possibility. He still needs to go on a minor league rehab assignment but it sounds like Edman is nearing a return.
