Astros Reportedly Could Be Logical Landing Spot For Cardinals Fan Favorite
It might be too early to accurately predict how the St. Louis Cardinals front office will attack the free agent market this winter, as little information has yet been released to the public.
However, with multiple significant pending contracts to decide on, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak likely hasn't yet made up his mind.
That said, an impending free agent for the Cardinals has been linked to the Houston Astros in what would be a bittersweet goodbye to a St. Louis fan favorite.
"Any number of teams in need of veteran leadership or with hitter-friendly ballparks would likely have an interest, especially if (Paul) Goldschmidt intends to chase a championship," Belleville News-Democrat's Jeff Jones wrote Friday. "Hitter-friendly Houston, set to potentially lose third baseman Alex Bregman this winter, could certainly put Goldschmidt in a position to succeed."
Houston's Minute Maid Park is considered one of the best stadiums for sluggers to pad their home run stats due to a left-field wall sitting only 315 feet away from home plate and humidity levels ranging anywhere from 60% to 90% on a daily basis.
Areas with higher humidity levels have less dense air, making it easier for the baseball to travel. Humidity helps clear heavy molecules such as oxygen and nitrogen out of the way, allowing the ball to travel much smoother through the air.
With Goldschmidt coming off the worst season of his career at the plate, he might be hungry to padden his stats for his Hall-of-Fame-caliber career. Having the opportunity to regularly perform in one of the most humid climates in the country might be an intriguing option for the 37-year-old slugger.
