Cardinals Could Land All-Star Southpaw With Shockingly Economical Price Tag
The St. Louis Cardinals hoped to solve their rotation issues last offseason by signing three veteran hurlers but things didn't pan out that way.
Despite exceeding expectations to start the season, the Cardinals' rotation cooled off and is currently ranked No. 22 in the league with a 4.39 ERA.
It's evident that the Cardinals' rotation needs a boost this upcoming offseason. Perhaps a talented southpaw listed at a reasonable price could be a solution.
"(Yusei) Kikuchi has gone 5-0 with a 3.19 ERA, 0.94 WHIP and 59 strikeouts in 48 innings over nine starts since joining the (Houston) Astros at the trade deadline, and Houston paid a steep price to acquire him as a two-month rental," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Friday afternoon. "He inked a three-year, $36 million contract with the (Toronto) Blue Jays last time he hit the open market, and even at his age he could land a similar deal this time around."
Kikuchi has posted a 41-46 record with a 4.60 ERA, 829-to-281 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .257 batting average against and a 1.35 WHIP throughout his six-year career between his time playing for the Blue Jays, Astros and Seattle Mariners.
The Cardinals had the chance to acquire Kikuchi at the trade deadline but elected to sign former Chicago White Sox right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde instead. Comparatively, the former pitcher has performed much better than the latter.
Considering the Cardinals have $30 million allocated next season for two starting pitchers who have significantly underperformed, acquiring Kikuchi for an estimated $12 million yearly sounds like a reasonable transaction.
