Beloved Cardinals Champion Projected To Get $8.5 Million If Available
The St. Louis Cardinals could end up losing some veterans this winter.
St. Louis has some decisions to make, and two of the first that the team will have to make are about the future of veteran pitchers Lance Lynn and Kyle Gibson.
Both were signed by the Cardinals last offseason and did exactly what the team hoped they would. They ate up innings and were solid for St. Louis. The Cardinals have club options for both this winter for the 2025 campaign. Gibson's club option is worth $12 million, while Lynn's is worth $11 million.
There have been rumblings that the team won't bring back both hurlers. Gibson seems like the more likely option at this point, with speculation picking up that Lynn could be let go.
This wouldn't be too shocking as Lynn is now 37 years old, and the Cardinals are going in a younger direction with the franchise. The 2025 season is expected to be a bridge year as the team looks to reset the organization.
If Lynn were to be let go, he's projected to get less than the $11 million club option St. Louis currently has. Lynn's market value currently is projected to be at $8.5 million on a one-year deal by Spotrac.
Lynn made 23 starts for the Cardinals in 2024 and impressed with a 3.84 ERA. He returned to the organization for the first time since 2017. He began his career with St. Louis and spent the first six seasons of his career with the team and was an All-Star and World Series champion.
If Lynn does leave, hopefully he gets another opportunity if he wants to continue his career.
