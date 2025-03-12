Beloved Ex-Cardinals 2-Time All-Star Predicted To Betray St. Louis With Hated Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals could see a familiar face this offseason but it'll be heartbreaking considering how loved he was and where he might sign next.
After declaring an organizational reset last fall, Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak had to make several challenging decisions this offseason.
One of those grueling moves included parting ways with a former fan favorite, who has been linked to the Cardinals most-hated National League Central rival.
"This leaves (Kyle) Gibson, (Lance) Lynn (who, in an interesting wrinkle, could be used as a closer) and (Spencer) Turnbull as the best options of this bunch," Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer wrote Wednesday when outling the top available free agents and where they might sign. "Bold Prediction: The (Chicago) Cubs sign Lynn and the Yankees let it ride with incumbents," Rymer concluded.
It was recently reported that the Cubs have been keeping a close eye on Gibson and Lynn as options to boost the back end of their rotation but no deals have surfaced yet.
Lynn rejoined the Cardinals last offseason after spending the first six years of his career in St. Louis, which included being a member of the magical 2011 World Series championship roster.
Despite posting a respectable 7-4 record with a 3.84 ERA, 109-to-44 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .247 batting average against and a 1.34 WHIP in 117 1/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024, Lynn's 2025 club option with the Cardinals was declined -- forcing the 13-year veteran to seek the free-agent market for a new deal.
The Cardinals square off against the Chicago for the first time in 2025 on June 23 at Busch Stadium. Although St. Louis is used to seeing the two-time All-Star dressed in an opposing team's uniform after playing for five other teams throughout his career, it won't be easy seeing Lynn suited in dreaded Cubs attire -- given that they do go through with acquiring him.
