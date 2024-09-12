Beloved Former Cardinals Star Would Make Team 'Worse' If Named Manager
Will the St. Louis Cardinals make a change at the manager position this winter?
Oliver Marmol currently holds the spot, but some have speculated that he could be on the hot seat. If the Cardinals finish below .500, it wouldn't be too shocking to see a move get made. Some people already have been mentioned as possible options, including Cardinals legend Yadier Molina.
Molina wants to manage someday and it has been speculated for the last year that he could be a fit. Despite his clear knowledge of the organization and success on the field, FanSided's Mark Powell said he would make the team "worse."
"As beloved as Yadier Molina is within the Cardinals organization, he hasn't exactly been around that much since St. Louis named him a special advisor," Powell said. "Molina is more concerned with his life in Puerto Rico, including his professional basketball team. All of that is valid and his right...but in that case he shouldn't have signed up to help the Cardinals in the first place.
"Molina is a former catcher, which in many cases makes a good manager. However, Yadi also has limited managerial experience -- he managed Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic -- and that could lead to a rude awakening in the big leagues."
Molina likely will be a manager at one point and it could make sense for the Cardinals to take a chance on him if the job opens up. Although he doesn't have much experience as a manager, he knows what it takes to win and at least should be considered.
