Cardinals Could Pursue Predicted $40 Million Star Expected To Opt Out
If the St. Louis Cardinals can add another top-of-the-rotation hurler this winter than they will be in business.
St. Louis has taken a step forward this year although it likely won't be in the playoffs. The Cardinals in a significantly better place than they were in and if they can add another hurler to the top of the rotation, maybe they will be back in the postseason in 2025.
One player who was linked to the Cardinals around the trade deadline this winter is Texas Rangers ace Nathan Eovaldi. The fireballer has been great for Texas, but there were rumblings that he could be moved.
He will have the opportunity to opt out of his deal with the Rangers this winter and CBS Sports' Mike Axisa predicted that he will do so.
"Contract situation: $20 million player option for 2025," Axisa said. "Technically, Eovaldi does not have this player option yet. He'll gain access to the player option when one of three conditions is met...Assuming Eovaldi throws those final four innings he needs to get the player option, he'll then have to decide whether to take the $20 million and remain with the Rangers next year, or give free agency another try with his 35th birthday coming up in February. He is a beloved teammate and a clutch performer, but he turns 35 soon and he has a long injury history. There's risk...
"Prediction: Eovaldi throws the four he needs to get the player option, then declines it, tests the free-agent waters, and ultimately returns to the Rangers on a new contract. Perhaps something like two years and $40 million with an option for a third year."
If Eovaldi enters the open market, the Cardinals should do everything they can to land him. If they could sign him for as little as $40 million, that would be an absolute win. He has a 3.67 ERA in 26 games this season and has proven that he is a big-game pitcher with plenty of playoff success. Eovaldi should be the Cardinals top target.
