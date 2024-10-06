Blockbuster Free Agent Idea Would Land Cardinals Star With Diamondbacks
The St. Louis Cardinals very likely will watch one of their stars sign elsewhere this winter.
St. Louis has tough choices to make, but it has been reported that the club already has decided to let first baseman Paul Goldschmidt walk this winter after six years with the team. He has been a star and was a fantastic pickup, but his time in St. Louis is running out, and the Cardinals won't get anything back for him.
Where will he land? There surely will be plenty of options for him this winter. Yardbarker's Kevin Henry put together a list of three hypothetical options for Goldschmidt in free agency and called a reunion with the Arizona Cardinals his top option.
"Goldschmidt was drafted by Arizona in 2009 and made his MLB debut with the franchise in 2011, eventually playing eight seasons in the desert," Henry said. "Returning to Arizona would make sense from an emotional standpoint, as well as adding another bat to a team that just missed the postseason in 2024.
"The Diamondbacks may lose Christian Walker in free agency, so Goldschmidt could fill a need at first base. Joc Pederson, who logged a team-leading 105 games at designated hitter for Arizona last season, is also a free agent, so there is potentially another spot in the lineup where Goldschmidt could make an impact."
He spent the first eight seasons of his career with the Diamondbacks. Arizona currently has Christian Walker at first base, but he could leave in free agency. Could a reunion be on the horizon?
