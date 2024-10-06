Cardinals $130 Million Superstar Could 'Redeem' Astros In Free Agency
It definitely would be a shock if first baseman Paul Goldschmidt was playing for the St. Louis Cardinals in 2025.
Goldschmidt is due to hit free agent, and it already has been reported numerous times that the two sides aren't going to come together on a new deal. He was a superstar for St. Louis for six years, but he now is 37 years old and doesn't seem to fit in the club's plans.
St. Louis has said that it's going to use the 2025 season to reset the franchise, and it would be a major surprise if Goldschmidt was there with the team. Where will he go? It's unclear at this point, but FanSided's Christopher Kline suggested he could be an option to help the Astros "redeem" themselves.
"The Astros spent all season trying to find a suitable option at first base and never really succeeded," Kline said. "There is absolutely room for an upgrade, and few free agents harbor more cachet than Paul Goldschmidt, who is not expected to re-sign with the newly forward-thinking St. Louis Cardinals. Just a couple of years ago, Goldschmidt was National League MVP and one of the most feared bats in the league. Now, at 37 years old, the decline has begun in full force...
"This is the perfect meeting point between obvious talent and affordability for Houston. Goldschmidt's age will prevent him from getting a massive contract — he's one-year rental material — but his bat can absolutely change the fortunes of this Astros squad, especially when sandwiched between all the explosive hitters in the front half of Houston's lineup."
Will Houston land the Cardinals star this winter?
