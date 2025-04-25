Blockbuster Padres-Cardinals Trade Would Help San Diego Steal NL West
The St. Louis Cardinals have seemingly entered a rebuild this season. They've opted to let a few veterans walk away in free agency during the offseason and reportedly shopped Nolan Arenado in trades. Though they haven't traded Arenado yet, the Cardinals could still look to trade some of their stars this season.
The top name the Cardinals will likely look to trade is their closer, Ryan Helsley. Helsley is one of the best closers in baseball, he's on an expiring contract, and it seems unlikely the Cardinals will re-sign him in free agency.
When looking at the teams across the league that could look to swing a trade for Helsley, a few stand out. But the San Diego Padres make sense in the same way they made sense in trading for Tanner Scott last season.
The Padres have a closer, Robert Suarez, but there's no issue in having multiple star relievers. The Los Angeles Dodgers, the Padres' rival, have three or four closer-esque relievers in their bullpen.
The Padres could look to close the talent gap with the Dodgers by bringing in Helsley. Having him paired with Suarez at the backend of games would be a huge weapon for San Diego.
The return for Helsley would be quite massive for the Cardinals and the Padres have never shown any hesitation in sending huge prospect hauls to acquire stars like the righty. Last season, they sent quite a massive prospect haul to acquire Scott. This season, they could capitalize on their fast start by acquiring Helsley.
