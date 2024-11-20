Could Cardinals Lose Star Duo To Yankees In 'Nightmare' Scenario?
The St. Louis Cardinals likely will be losing at least one pillar of the organization this winter.
First baseman Paul Goldschmidt is a first baseman and certainly isn't coming back to St. Louis. He has been one of the Cardinals' best players over the last six years and has been one of the best first basemen in baseball over the last 14. Now, he's available and certainly will land elsewhere.
Third baseman Nolan Arenado has been a star with St. Louis and a pillar of the organization as well. Although he is under contract for the 2025 season and beyond, he has been in trade rumors and very well could be on his way out of town.
Both are players to watch and FanSided's Mark Powell discussed a "nightmare" scenario that would land both stars with the New York Yankees.
"Arenado has been linked to the New York Yankees, though Jazz Chisholm is their starting third baseman as of this writing," Powell said. "Chisholm has positional flexibility, while Arenado is a gold glove-winning third baseman.
"What New York needs even more, of course, is a first baseman. They declined Anthony Rizzo's option, thus making him a free agent. Goldschmidt would be an ideal, cheap replacement, especially if they end up signing Juan Soto to a $600 million extension. (John Mozeliak) and the St. Louis front office can handle losing both players, but if they team up and win on another contender, it'll look even worse. The only way such a scenario could happen is if the Cardinals trade Arenado prior to Goldschmidt's free-agent decision."
This would be a devastating turn of events for Cardinals fans. If the duo somehow both landed with the Yankees and then won a championship, that would be heartbreaking because it wouldn't have happened in St. Louis. Powell is right, this would be a nightmare.
More MLB: Orioles 44-Home Run Slugger Worth Projected $88M From Cardinals