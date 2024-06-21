Blue Jays All-Star Hurler Could Be Option To Fill Void In Cardinals Rotation
The St. Louis Cardinals would have a National League Wild Card spot secured if the playoffs were today and are only 6 1/2 games behind the first-place Milwaukee Brewers in the NL Central.
Despite a mediocre 37-37 record, the Cardinals have a genuine shot at returning to the playoffs this October. With the July 30 trade deadline steadily approaching, St. Louis will soon have to consider trading for the biggest need on their roster -- another veteran starting pitcher.
If St. Louis is serious about going all in this year, then they might want to consider pursuing a Toronto Blue Jays hurler who's having one of the best seasons of his career.
"After pitching to an ugly 5.19 ERA in 100.2 innings while getting relegated to the bullpen during his (Yusei Kikuchi) first season with the team (Blue Jays), he rebounded last year with a 3.86 ERA and a career-high 181 strikeouts in 167.2 innings," Bleacher Report's Joel Reuter wrote Thursday. "The 33-year-old southpaw has been even better this year, posting a career-best 95.6 mph fastball velocity and generating a whiff rate of at least 25 percent with his entire four-pitch repertoire."
Kikuchi has posted a 4-6 record with a 3.65 ERA, 83-to-19 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .263 batting average against and a 1.25 WHIP in 81 1/3 innings pitched for Toronto in 2024.
The left-handed pitcher is in his final year of a three-year, $36 million contract with Toronto, for which he's estimated to earn $10 million.
The All-Star hurler would be a suitable rental option for St. Louis if they can muster up the prospect capital to trade for him. The Cardinals don't have the strongest farm system, so it might be tough for them to compete with other big market clubs in the pursuit of Kikuchi.
Going all in on this season might require the Cardinals to take risks at the trade deadline and dealing for Kikuchi just might be worth it.
