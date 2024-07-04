Blue Jays All-Star Seen As Fit For Cardinals In Major Trade Deadline Move
The St. Louis Cardinals have a real need in the starting rotation right now.
St. Louis had a disastrous start to the 2024 campaign but it has turned things around. The Cardinals were below .500 by over 10 games at one point but now are in second place in the National League Central.
The Cardinals are in good shape and if they can add another starter to shore up the rotation could end up making some noise and surprising people.
The Athletic's Katie Woo put together a list of possible trade targets and one player who made the list was Toronto Blue Jays All-Star Yusei Kikuchi.
"Tyler Anderson is having a great year for the Los Angeles Angels, though he's a bit more pricey than (Erick Fedde)," Woo said. "Anderson has one year remaining on his contract after this season and is owed $13 million in 2025.
"The Cardinals' rotation features five right-handers, so mixing in a lefty like Anderson could be a focus. Other left-handed available on expiring contracts include Yusei Kikuchi (Toronto Blue Jays), Andrew Heanery (Texas Rangers), and José Quintana (New York Mets)."
Kikuchi may be the most intriguing option out of the bunch. He has one All-Star nod under his belt and likely won't cost too much this season thanks to his 4.18 ERA entering Wednesday night's action.
From April 5th through June 11th he was much better and logged a 3.08 ERA in 73 innings pitched with a 2.91 FIP. His overall numbers may not look pretty but he has been a very productive starter so far this season.
