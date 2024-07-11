Blue Jays All-Star Seen As Possibility For Cardinals With Deadline Looming
The St. Louis Cardinals could make some noise this summer if the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline goes their way.
St. Louis is expected to add at the deadline and the starting rotation is the club's biggest weakness. Although the Cardinals made a specific effort to bolster the rotation last offseason, there still is room for growth.
The Cardinals currently are missing starter Steven Matz and should be looking for a way to fill his spot. It's unclear what they will do because the deadline still is roughly three weeks away, but Toronto Blue Jays All-Star hurler Yusei Kikuchi was mentioned as a possibility by The Athletic's Jim Bowden.
"Manager Oli Marmol has done an excellent job this year, proving president of baseball operations John Mozeliak and owner Bill DeWitt Jr. right in their decision to extend his contract in spring training," Bowden said. "After a last-place finish in 2023 and a slow start to this season, the Cardinals are in second in the division and second in the National League Wild Card race.
"Their front office is focused on trying to improve the starting rotation and is targeting yet another veteran starter, after acquiring several in the offseason. It's only a matter of time before they land one. Some of the possibilities include Yusei Kikuchi of the Blue Jays, Erick Fedde of the (Chicago White Sox), and Cal Quantrill of the (Colorado Rockies."
Kikuchi is a one-time All-Star with a 4.00 ERA so far this season in 19 starts and certainly could help shore up the Cardinals' rotation.
