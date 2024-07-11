Blue Jays High-Upside Reliever Could Be Traded; Should Cardinals Pursue?
With the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline quickly approaching, every contender is going to look to load up on high-upside bullpen pieces.
The St. Louis Cardinals should be no different. St. Louis' bullpen has been a strength so far this season but it could always get better.
St. Louis is in a good spot and should be considered contenders in the National League now after being one of the best teams in baseball over the last six weeks. The Cardinals are going to add at the trade deadline and should consider calling the Toronto Blue Jays about reliever Trevor Richards.
Toronto has struggled and reportedly will consider trading players who will be hitting free agency at the end of the season, according to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand.
"The Blue Jays' impending free agents include infielder/DH Justin Turner ($13 million salary in 2024), outfielder Kevin Kiermaier ($10.5 million), left-handed starter Yusei Kikuchi ($10 million), righty relievers Yimi García ($6 million) and Trevor Richards ($2.15 million) and catcher Danny Jansen ($5.2 million)," Feinsand said. "Kikuchi, García, and Richards figure to bring back the best returns of that group, and Toronto will likely need to pay down Turner’s and Kiermaier’s contracts in order to move them...
"According to sources, the Blue Jays have told other clubs that they are willing to move players with expiring contracts, but those with control beyond 2024 are not being traded. The consensus among a dozen executives we spoke with is that the Blue Jays will attempt to move most or all of their rental players if they sell, working to add some prospects to a farm system that entered the season ranked at No. 24 by MLB Pipeline."
Richards has been solid for the Blue Jays this season with a 3.40 ERA in 40 appearances and likely wouldn't cost much but could have a big impact down the stretch as the Cardinals look to get back to the playoffs.
