Blue Jays-Cardinals Quietly Linked Ahead Of Trade Deadline
Although the St. Louis Cardinals are hot, could there still be any pieces moved this summer ahead of the trade deadline?
That’s not to say the Cardinals will sell. They shouldn’t. This is a team with way too much talent for that. That has been on full display throughout their current series against the Chicago Cubs.
But, there’s still a way for the Cardinals to flip a pending free agent and still contend. Erick Fedde was listed as the No. 30 trade candidate of the summer. Dealing him would bring back a solid return and open the door for Michael McGreevy on a consistent basis.
ESPN’s Jeff Passan and Kiley McDaniel suggested the Toronto Blue Jays as a potential fit.
"No. 30. Erick Fedde, SP, St. Louis Cardinals," Passan and McDaniel said. "Chance of trade: 50 percent. Fedde's strikeout and walk numbers have regressed from his breakout 2024 season (after coming back from a stint in the KBO League), but he's allowing less damage on batted balls to keep himself in the rotation. Best fits: (San Diego Padres), Toronto, (Houston Astros)."
Toronto currently is in third place in the American League East, but is firmly in the mix for an American League Wild Card spot. The Cardinals seemingly have a pretty good shot at a playoff spot themselves right now as well.
Fedde will be a free agent at the end of the season so there's a real argument that flipping him for a package and promoting Michael McGreevy would make sense. But, will the Cardinals look to move him, or stick with what has worked?
