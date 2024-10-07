Blue Jays Linked To Cardinals $87.5 Million Star On Trade Block
Will the St. Louis Cardinals actually tear down the roster this winter?
It certainly seems like a strong possibility at this point.
The Cardinals don't have to make any difficult decisions quite yet. The playoffs are still going on and will be over the next few weeks. Once the postseason ends and the winter approaches, the Cardinals could look a lot different.
St. Louis has multiple high-priced veterans who already have been mentioned as trade candidates. One player who seems likely to go is catcher Willson Contreras. He signed an $87.5 million contract with the Cardinals and has been a great hitter for the club. But, the Cardinals have Iván Herrera and Pedro Pagés who can fill in.
Contreras would be a hot commodity if he is made available, and FanSided's Josh Jacobs suggested that the Toronto Blue Jays could be a fit.
"Since 2022, Contreras has posted a 133 wRC+,19th among all qualified hitters in baseball and eighth among all right-handed hitters," Jacobs said "His .828 OPS is 27th among all qualified hitters and 14th among all right-handed hitters. If you look at Contreras' last 136 games (559 plate appearances), or basically, so the sample size of a major league regular, Contreras has posted a 157 wRC+, eight in all of baseball and four among right-handed bats, and his .924 OPS ranks tenth among all hitters and fifth among right-handed bats...
"I haven't listed many teams in this exercise, but when I think of Contreras, teams like the (Seattle Mariners), (San Francisco Giants), (Detroit Tigers), (Texas Rangers), (Washington Nationals), Blue Jays, (Boston Red Sox), and even the (Tampa Bay Rays) stick out as teams who could use a big bat added to their lineup. Contreras would have to approve any trade that happens, which, in theory, limits his value a bit, but I have a hard time believing the Cardinals couldn't get something nice in return for him."
Don't be surprised if Contreras gets moved this winter. Toronto could use a boost offensively and he could help any lineup.
