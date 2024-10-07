Stunning Trade Idea Would Send Expensive Cardinals Star To Astros
The St. Louis Cardinals are looking to cut payroll this winter.
It already has been reported on numerous occasions that the Cardinals are looking at the 2025 season as a chance to reset the organization and some of their high-priced stars could be on the way out of town.
Three-time All-Star Sonny Gray has a no-trade clause in his contract, but he already has been someone who has been mentioned as a possible trade candidate. Yardbarker's David Hill floated the Houston Astros as a hypothetical landing spot.
"The Houston Astros won the (American League) West despite having almost their entire rotation on the injured list," Hill said. "Pitchers Cristian Javier, Jose Urquidy, Lance McCullers Jr., and Luis Garcia should all return during the 2025 season, but it is fair to wonder how effective they will be.
"Meanwhile, the Astros will have other openings. Trade-deadline acquisition Yusei Kikuchi has impressed but is a free agent after the season. Future Hall of Famer Justin Verlander struggled with injuries and ineffectiveness, potentially leading to his retirement after this season. The Astros could use a dependable veteran arm to shore up the rotation. Sonny Gray could be the piece the Astros need."
Gray is going to be linked to pretty much every contender over the next few months. He is an All-Star-caliber pitcher with two years left on his $75 million deal. Don't be surprised if plenty of teams show interest in him, but it's unclear if he wants to leave.
More MLB: Blockbuster Free Agent Idea Would Land Cardinals Star With Diamondbacks