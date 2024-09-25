Standout Ex-Cardinals Vet Projected To Get Surprising Amount In Free Agency
The 2024 Major League Baseball regular season is just about over and that means that free agency chatter is going to exponentially pickup.
At this point, free agency isn't too far away, and teams who aren't going to be in the playoffs -- like the St. Louis Cardinals -- can start to take a look ahead. Teams start to implement prospects at this point in the season to start to get a look for the next season to see what they will have to add in free agency or the trade market.
It's certainly going to be an exciting offseason with plenty of star power available for any team willing to pay a price. There will be a wide range of players available this winter, including an old friend. Former Cardinals hurler Jose Quintana currently pitches for the New York Mets, but he will be available in free agency.
Quintana has shined this season for New York and currently has a 3.74 ERA and 126-to-61 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 166 innings pitched. This will be his third straight season finishing with an ERA below 4.00, but he only is projected to land a deal worth just under $30 million across two seasons.
He now is 35 years old, which is the most likely reason his price tag is expected to be low, but his production should have a higher value than that. He has been one of the Mets' most dependable starters this year and is a big reason they are in the hunt for a playoff spot.
Any contender would be lucky to have Quintana at a price tag that low. He will provide stability in the middle of the rotation for a contender at a discount because of his age. Maybe St. Louis should consider a reunion.
