Braves Called 'Most Obvious Fit' For Cardinals $75 Million Star
There will be some changes on the way for the St. Louis Cardinals this winter.
St. Louis took a step in the right direction in 2024, but clearly, it wasn't enough, and now the team is looking to make some changes. The Cardinals already announced that Chaim Blook will be the president of baseball operations once the 2025 season ends.
John Mozeliak will remain the team's president of baseball operations in 2025 and already has announced that he is expecting the team's payroll to go down. This already has led to plenty of speculation and reports that the team could look to trade some of their expensive veterans. St. Louis seems open for business, and Sonny Gray already has been mentioned as a trade candidate.
Gray will have a choice whether or not he is moved, as he has a no-trade clause, but this won't stop teams from pursuing him. He signed a three-year, $75 million deal ahead of the 2024 season and is under contract for the next two years at an affordable rate. Plenty of teams will get involved, and FanSided's Josh Jacobs mentioned the Atlanta Braves as a fit.
"The most obvious fit to me would be the Atlanta Braves and for a number of reasons," Jacobs said. "First, Atlanta is close to Gray's home in Nashville, Tennessee, which seemed to be a major factor in Gray's free agency this past offseason. The three teams linked to Gray the most were Atlanta, Cincinnati, and St. Louis, which happen to be the three clubs closest to Nashville geographically."
Could Gray go to the National League foe this winter? It certainly can't be ruled out.
