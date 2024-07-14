Brewers DFA Ex-Cy Young Winner; Should Cardinals Take Flier On Him?
One former star is available after a short stint with the Milwaukee Brewers.
Former Cy Young Award winner Dallas Keuchel has struggled to get his footing at the big league level over the last few seasons and made his way back to the majors with the Brewers recently. Keuchel made four starts for the Brewers and logged a 5.40 ERA while allowing 10 earned runs across 16 2/3 innings pitched.
He won't spend much more time with the organization, though, as the Brewers reportedly designated him for assignment on Sunday, according to MLB.com's Adam McCalvy.
"The Brewers have designated (Left-handed pitcher) Dallas Keuchel for assignment," McCalvy said.
Now that he has been designated for assignment, should the St. Louis Cardinals take a flier on him? St. Louis could use a No. 5 starter with Steven Matz on the Injured list. Keuchel isn't what he once was, but he is a veteran who could be of service in the back of the rotation at least for a few weeks until the trade deadline gets here.
Keuchel is a two-time All-Star and at point was one of the most dominant lefties in baseball. The Cardinals could use more rotation depth and he wouldn't cost much. St. Louis would just have to place a waiver claim on him or if he goes unclaimed could look to sign him in free agency.
He isn't a frontline starter anymore by any means, but he could be a stopgap option to help get St. Louis to the trade deadline.
