Cardinals Could Land Available All-Star On Trade Block To Boost Rotation

St. Louis could be looking to significantly alter the starting rotation soon

Patrick McAvoy

Jun 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
Jun 24, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago White Sox pitcher Garrett Crochet (45) delivers against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the first inning at Guaranteed Rate Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports / Matt Marton-USA TODAY Sports
There will be some star power on the move across Major League Baseball over the next few weeks.

The 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline will pass on July 30th and the St. Louis Cardinals will be active as they attempt to make it back to the postseason. The Cardinals would be in if the season were to end today, but they still have more work to do.

St. Louis currently boasts a 50-45 record with the All-Star break looming. If you had said the Cardinals would be above .500 at the All-Star break a few months ago, some would've been shocked.

The Cardinals struggled out of the gate and seemed to be nearing a repeat of the 2023 season but were able to turn things around and now are looking like sure buyers with the deadline approaching.

St. Louis' biggest need is another frontline starter to pair with Sonny Gray and one who could make a lot of sense is Chicago White Sox ace Garrett Crochet. He has been mentioned in trade rumors all season and is likely to be moved, according to the New York Post's Jon Heyman.

"Two years of control to go, so the price is understandably high," Heyman said. "Odds to go: 4-5 in favor (56 percent)."

Heyman gave his take on how likely each of the most talked about trade targets is to be moved and had Crochet at above 50 percent. If he actually is available, St. Louis should be the first one on the phone with Chicago.

Crochet currently is leading the league with 150 strikeouts and a 2.36 FIP and is under team control for the next two seasons. St. Louis would have to give up a lot prospect-wise, but he could be the ace they need for the foreseeable future.

