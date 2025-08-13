Inside The Cardinals

Brewers Dominance Makes Cardinals Next Moves Very Obvious

The Cardinals need to rebuild...

Zach Pressnell

Aug 8, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) and guest coach Yadier Molina (4) react after right fielder Jordan Walker (not pictured) hit a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
Aug 8, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol (37) and guest coach Yadier Molina (4) react after right fielder Jordan Walker (not pictured) hit a solo home run against the Chicago Cubs during the sixth inning at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
In this story:

The St. Louis Cardinals seemed to have a chance to make the postseason this year, and they still do, but it doesn't seem like they have much of a shot to win the World Series. They don't have the talent that the other top contenders do, plain and simple.

The National League is loaded with talent. Let's take a look around the NL to see what the Cardinals are forced to compete against.

The Los Angeles Dodgers, San Diego Padres, and San Francisco Giants are elite teams and they're only going to get better in the offseason. Each of them are expected to hit the free agency market rather hard this winter.

The New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies are among the league's most talented and aggressive teams. The Atlanta Braves are also looming in 2026, as they've fought injuries this year, but will look to get healthy by next season.

The Milwaukee Brewers are the hottest team in baseball and the Cardinals are forced to play in the same division as them. Milwaukee seems to churn out All-MLB pitchers every year and Jacob Misiorowski seems to be the next elite Brewers pitching prospect. The Brewers have been so dominant as of late, that the Cardinals might be forced to change their strategy going forward in order to compete with them.

Cardinals need a full scale rebuild to compete in the National League

St. Louis Cardinal
Aug 9, 2025; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Andre Pallante (53) is removed from the game by manager Oliver Marmol (37) during the second inning against the Chicago Cubs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images / Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

If the Cardinals want to compete with the loaded NL, they're going to need a full-scale rebuild. This means tearing the team down and building it back up. It doesn't mean playing the middle like the Cardinals have done for the last five years. It means trading away players like Brendan Donovan, Nolan Gorman, Lars Nootbaar, and others and struggling for a few years as the top prospects make their way to the big leagues.

The Cardinals don't have the elite talent or the high payroll to compete with the best teams in the NL. Building a team from the ground up in the same way the Brewers have done in years past is what the Cardinals need to do.

From a fan's perspective, it might not be enjoyable because the team wouldn't be good for a few years. But this would clear the way for prospects like Quinn Mathews, JJ Wetherholt, Tink Hence, and others to make their way to St. Louis and get comfortable for years to come.

It's unclear if the Cardinals will choose this route, but if they opt against it, they're at risk of getting stuck in the middle for the next decade.

More MLB: Cardinals' Hopes Still Alive As Top Prospect Call-Up Looms Large

Published
Zach Pressnell
ZACH PRESSNELL

Zach Pressnell has experience covering all major US sports at both the professional and collegiate levels. He’s produced content for FanSided, Blog Red Machine, The Game Haus, Bethany College Athletics and the Bethany College online newspaper, He graduated from Bethany College (WV) with a degree in Communications and Media Arts, specializing in Sports Journalism. Pressnell was also a four-year member of the baseball team where he earned himself All-PAC recognition as a pitcher (and a cool Tommy John surgery scar). Now, Pressnell specializes in NFL and MLB coverage for Sports Illustrated’s “On SI” network among others. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding "St. Louis Cardinals On SI," please reach out to Scott Neville: scott@wtfsports.org

Home/St. Louis Cardinals News