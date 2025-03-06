Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals 10-Time Gold Glover Returning To True Form Following Rigorous Offseason

The St. Louis fan favorite is ready for a productive 2025 season

Nate Hagerty

Oct 8, 2022; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) throws out Philadelphia Phillies second baseman Jean Segura (2) at first base in the seventh inning during game two of the Wild Card series for the 2022 MLB Playoffs at Busch Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Curry-Imagn Images
The St. Louis Cardinals might have lost 12-1 to the National League East-rival Washington Nationals on Thursday but the club can take several positives from the spring training exhibition.

For instance, right-handed pitcher Erick Fedde logged a solid three-innings pitched without sacrificing a run on two walks and one strikeout, lowering his spring training ERA to 1.50.

In addition to Fedde's refreshing performance, another Cardinals veteran made an outstanding play that should be recognized. Hopefully, 2025 will be a resurgent season for the fan favorite.

During the top of the 2nd inning Thursday afternoon in Jupiter, Florida, Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado made an impressive barehanded grab to throw out Nationals outfielder Jacob Young at first base -- looking like the 10-time Gold Glove defender fans know and love.

Arenado won 10 consecutive Gold Glove awards from his 2013 rookie season with the Colorado Rockies until 2023 with the Cardinals. Although he was a finalist last year, the superstar infielder fell short of winning his 11th trophy.

After working tirelessly to rejuvenate his swing and improve his defensive skillset this offseason, Arenado could be poised to pass Hall of Fame slugger Mike Schmidt on the all-time list of third basemen for most Gold Glove awards -- Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson holds the most with 16.

Hopefully, Arenado's latest defensive highlight is a precursor to what Cardinals fans will see this upcoming season. There's no telling what the five-time Silver Slugger's future in St. Louis will look like but if he finds a way to revive his career before the trade deadline, he'll undoubtedly garner plenty of interest.

