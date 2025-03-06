Could Masyn Winn's Replacement Be Flying 'Under The Radar' In Cardinals Farm System?
The St. Louis Cardinals are hopeful that fan favorite Masyn Winn will follow in Hall of Fame shortstop Ozzie Smith's footsteps in becoming one of the franchise's all-time infielders.
Winn became the Cardinals starting shortstop after Paul DeJong was traded to the Toronto Blue Jays in the summer of 2023. The 22-year-old phenom had a tremendous rookie season last year and is expected to be a key piece to the organization's future.
However, there's an even younger talent than Winn making his way through the Cardinals farm system who could someday be a vital asset to St. Louis' infield.
"Lots of fun names here, but one I personally am excited to see is Yairo Padilla," The Athletic's Katie Woo wrote Thursday after analyzing the Cardinals 2025 Spring Breakout roster. "Padilla, 17, signed as part of the 2024 international draft class. He’s somewhat under the radar from a top prospect standpoint, but he won’t be for long."
Padilla batted .287 with 10 extra-base hits including one home run, 17 RBIs and a .795 OPS in 35 games played for the Dominican Summer League Cardinals affiliate club in 2024.
The six-foot tall, 170-pound switch hitter has plenty of growing to do, both physically and mentally, before we can start talking about him possibly replacing Winn at shortstop, his main position.
The Cardinals No. 9 top prospect's 2025 scouting report states, "The best farm systems are built around high-quality shortstops, and after graduating Masyn Winn in 2024, the Cardinals could have their next one at the six in Padilla," according to Baseball Savant.
Labeled a "constant stolen-base threat" by Baseball Savant's scouting report, Padilla has the potential to be a star player someday. With his speed and plus arm strength, the Dominican Republic native could find his way onto the Cardinals roster by switching to third base or the outfield.
For now, Winn is the Cardinals shortstop for the foreseeable future. Padilla is far from his Major League Baseball debut but his development is certainly something to keep an eye on.
