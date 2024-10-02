Cardinals $130 Million Star Predicted To Leave St. Louis For Bitter Rival
The St. Louis Cardinals certainly are going to look different by the time Opening Day rolls around for the 2025 season.
St. Louis is expected to significantly cut payroll, which could lead to some big trades. Also, the Cardinals are expected to part ways with star first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this winter in free agency. He has been everything the team could've hoped for over the last six years and was named the 2022 National League Most Valuable Player.
He will be a free agent this winter and it doesn't sound like there is a possibility of him returning to St. Louis any longer. Any team would be lucky to have a first baseman of his caliber -- even after a down year in 2024.
Goldschmidt will have plenty of suitors this winter, and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston predicted that he could end up signing with the rival Chicago Cubs if they don't sign New York Mets star Pete Alonso.
"The Athletic's Katie Woo reported that the St. Louis Cardinals 'are expected to part ways with' first baseman Paul Goldschmidt this offseason," Beaston said. "It is not particularly surprising...
"The (Cincinnati Reds), (Los Angeles Angels), (Seattle Mariners), and (Minnesota Twins) are all teams that could use upgrades at the position and, with (USA Today Sports' Bob Nightengale) reporting the Mariners would be interested in acquiring Pete Alonso, it is an organization Goldschmidt could call home should the Polar Bear opt to sign elsewhere. Prediction: Goldschmidt signs with Seattle or Chicago but waits until the Alonso domino falls."
Chicago has been a team that has been looking for first-base help and has been linked to Alonso. If the Mets star slugger stays in New York or signs elsewhere, that could lead the Cubs to turn their focus to someone like Goldschmidt. It's not a bad decision for the Cardinals to part ways with Goldschmidt, but if he stays in the division, that could be a nightmare.
