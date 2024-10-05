Cardinals Shocking Proposal Would Send Projected $80 Million Star Away
The St. Louis Cardinals aren't going to look the same once Opening Day for the 2025 season rolls around.
St. Louis is used to being among the top contenders in the National League. That hasn't been the case over the last two years, and now the Cardinals are looking to reset the organization. Chaim Bloom will be taking over the president of baseball operations job once the 2025 season ends.
Changes are coming, and it already doesn't seem like the 2025 season is going to be a good one for the Cardinals. St. Louis is looking to cut payroll and very well could trade away some of its top talent.
Star closer Ryan Helsley has already been mentioned as someone who could be on the trade block. He arguably was the best closer in baseball in 2024 and racked up 49 saves. He will be inexpensive in 2025 on his last year of arbitration but will be a free agent afterward. His market value when he hits free agency is projected to be roughly $80 million.
If he were to get moved, FanSided's Michael Carpenter suggested the Kansas City Royals could be an interesting fit and put together a hypothetical trade proposal.
"The other team in Missouri is in the middle of a postseason run, but it's never too early to look forward to next season," Carpenter said. "Relief pitcher Lucas Erceg has done a solid job since taking over the closer duties, but acquiring Helsley and allowing Erceg to drop back to setup would give them a special combo at the backend of their bullpen...
"Royals trade: (left-handed pitcher) David Shields, (third baseman/shortstop) Austin Charles and (right-handed pitcher) L.P. Langevin. Cardinals trade: (right-handed pitcher) Ryan Helsley."
This is just a hypothetical deal but Helsley will be someone to watch.
