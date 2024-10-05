Cardinals $130 Million Superstar Could Sign With Surprise AL Team
The only thing that seems certain about the upcoming offseason for the St. Louis Cardinals is that first baseman Paul Goldschmidt won't be back in the organization in 2025.
He has been everything the team could've hoped for, but he will be at least somewhat expensive in free agency, and the club is looking to reset the organization. That means some tough decisions are coming, and it has been reported that they already have made the first one by deciding not to bring Goldschmidt back.
Any team looking for a first baseman likely would get an upgrade with Goldschmidt and Bleacher Report's Erik Beaston surprisingly mentioned the lowly Los Angeles Angels as an option.
"Goldschmidt is coming off the worst statistical season of his career, and while his play picked up in the second half of the season, the team would understandably be hesitant to give him a qualifying offer, not knowing for sure if he can build on that momentum or if he will get off to the same slow start that he did in 2024," Beaston said.
"The (Cincinnati Reds), Angels, (Seattle Mariners), and (Minnesota Twins) are all teams that could use upgrades at the position and, with Nightengale reporting the Mariners would be interested in acquiring Pete Alonso, it is an organization Goldschmidt could call home should the Polar Bear opt to sign elsewhere."
Could Los Angeles actually sign him? It could make sense. The Angels have had a rough few years and need an offensive boost. Maybe Goldschmidt could be the guy for them.
More MLB: Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Land Kenley Jansen Replacement With Red Sox