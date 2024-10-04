Blockbuster Trade Idea Would Land Kenley Jansen Replacement With Red Sox
The Boston Red Sox have had stability from the back of the bullpen over the last two years.
Boston's bullpen didn't have overall success in 2024, but star closer Kenley Jansen unsurprisingly impressed. Jansen appeared in 54 games with Boston and had a 3.29 ERA and 27 saves. He signed a two-year deal with the Red Sox ahead of the 2023 season and was everything Boston could've asked for.
The Red Sox were struggling in the closer role, and Jansen filled it well over the last two years. Now, it seems like he will be leaving the club this winter in free agency.
Jansen will be one of the most-coveted free-agent relievers this winter and likely will land a deal elsewhere with a contender.
Boston has Liam Hendriks on the roster, who seems like he will be taking over the closer role in 2025. If the club wants to add elsewhere, though, there could be options out there. It seems like the St. Louis Cardinals are going to rebuild and won't have any need for a star closer. This makes Ryan Helsley expendable, and FanSided's Michael Carpenter put together a hypothetical trade proposalt involving the Red Sox.
"With Chaim Bloom taking over, the former chief baseball officer for the Red Sox, he has vast knowledge of their farm system and should be able to maximize the return from them if they made a deal," Carpenter said. "Red Sox closer Kenley Jansen is a free agent this offseason and it looks like he will not be returning to the Red Sox in 2025, adding Helsley to their bullpen would be a big piece for them to make a run at the American League East crown next season...
"Red Sox trade: (right-handed pitcher) Luis Perales, (right-handed pitcher) Elmer Rodriguez-Cruz and (third baseman/first baseman) Blaze Jordan. Cardinals trade: (right-handed pitcher) Ryan Helsley."
Helsley arguably was the top closer in baseball in 2024. He had a 2.04 ERA in 65 appearances to go along with a league-leading 49 saves. He could be an interesting pick up for the Red Sox if they wanted to pair him with Hendriks.
