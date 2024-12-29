Cardinals $2.6 Million Ex-All-Star Linked To Surprise AL West Club
The St. Louis Cardinals made some great pickups ahead of the 2024 season.
St. Louis wanted to improve the bullpen and did so in a big way. The Cardinals had the sixth-best bullpen ERA in 2024 at 3.64. One of the biggest reasons why was the addition of former All-Star Andrew Kittredge.
He shined with a 2.80 ERA across 74 appearances with the Cardinals. Kittredge had a 67-to-20 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 70 2/3 innings pitched but now is a free agent. He made just $2.6 million in 2024 and so he likely could be brought back for cheap.
Will the Cardinals bring him back, though? It's unclear what they want to do but it does seem like it could be an easy way to help the team. But there certainly will be competition for his services. MLB.com made a list of "realistic" targets for each team and Martín Gallegos floated Kittredge as a fit for the Athletics.
"After fortifying their rotation with Luis Severino and Jeffrey Springs and seemingly addressing their third-base need with the signing of veteran Gio Urshela, the Athletics could look to their bullpen that improved vastly in 2024 but still is short on experienced relievers outside of left-hander T.J. McFarland," Gallegos said. "Kittredge was a strong setup man to Cardinals All-Star closer Ryan Helsley last season, and his 38.9 percent chase rate that ranked in the 100th percentile of all Major Leaguers would benefit the A’s greatly as they prepare to move into a more hitter-friendly Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento."
The Athletics have been one of the more surprising teams in baseball this offseason. Could they go after the former Cardinals hurler?
