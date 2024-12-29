Cardinals Urged To Cut Ties With $7.5 Million Hurler Over Steven Matz
The St. Louis Cardinals are one of the most intriguing teams this offseason.
St. Louis hasn't done much yet, but it has been in a lot of trade rumors. It's not unrealistic to suggest that a few could be on the way. The market seems to have slowed down, but Nolan Arenado is clearly on the trade block.
Other players have been mentioned as potential trade chips as well, including pitchers Steven Matz and Erick Fedde. It wouldn't be shocking to see either get moved, but FanSided's Josh Jacobs suggested that the Cardinals should flip Fedde over Matz.
"A lot of St. Louis Cardinals fans are probably ready to be done with the Steven Matz experience," Jacobs said. "I get it. But if the Cardinals move a rotation arm to clear salary off of their books, it's the veteran on a lower number who should be leaving town.
"Erick Fedde has legitimate value on the trade market. Had he been a free agent this offseason, he would probably be looking at a multi-year deal with an AAV somewhere between $17m-$22m based on the kind of money being handed out this offseason. The opportunity to acquire a starter as good as Fedde who is only making $7.5 million in 2025 is something contenders are going to want to pull off if they can."
Fedde landed with the Cardinals ahead of the 2024 Major League Baseball trade deadline and logged a 3.30 ERA over 31 total starts. Could his time end with the Cardinals before the 2025 season even kicks off?
