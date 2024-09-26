Cardinals Superstar Motivated To 'Get Back To Slugging' After Unorthodox Season
The St. Louis Cardinals have struggled all season, whether due to injuries, underperformance or inconsistent success from key players.
The Cardinals have a lot to figure out this winter as the front office tries to solve the puzzle of getting St. Louis back to the playoffs in 2025.
Fortunately, a key slugger for the Cardinals is already looking ahead to the offseason and how he can best prepare to set himself up for success at the plate next season.
"'I’ve got to get back to being who I am and driving the ball and slugging — some people probably don’t think I can, but I know I can,' said (Nolan) Arenado, whose .459 slugging percentage is his lowest in a season since his rookie year in 2013 (the pandemic year notwithstanding)," St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Benjamin Hochman reported Thursday morning. “'I really do believe I can get back to slugging. It’s going to take some time. I’ve really got to work this offseason to fix it, but my body doesn’t feel bad. I’m playing games, so I know I can get it back.'”
Arenado is batting .269 with 38 extra-base hits including 16 home runs, 70 RBIs and a .714 OPS in 151 games played for St. Louis this season.
This has been Arenado's worst season at the plate since his rookie season with the Colorado Rockies in 2013 when he logged only 10 home runs and finished with a .706 OPS in 133 games played.
Over the last three seasons, Arenado's performance has declined and some think it's time for St. Louis to move on from the six-time Platinum Glove defender.
Hopefully, Arenado's next season will be drastically different as he hits the weight room and batting cages this winter to give himself a fighting chance in 2025.
