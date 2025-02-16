Cardinals 2-Time All-Star Oozes Confidence After Adding New Pitch To Arsenal
The St. Louis Cardinals were supposed to reduce payroll and help the organization reset by trading several players this offseason but things haven't gone according to plan.
Not one player has been traded from the Cardinals this winter, mainly because the front office has been unable to move superstar third baseman Nolan Arenado. Many believe this upcoming season will be a down year for St. Louis but perhaps not.
A Cardinals veteran hurler who invoked his full no-trade clause earlier this offseason could be poised for a dominant performance in 2025 after adding a new pitch to his arsenal.
"Unlike most pitchers who tend to become wild when they reach back for a little extra on their fastballs, (Miles) Mikolas' fastballs have the tendency to all-too-often become center-cut cookies when he tries to blow away a batter in a two-strike count," MLB.com's Chuck King wrote Saturday night when discussing Mikolas's struggles when handling a hitter with two strikes. "That contributed to the 10 two-strike homers Mikolas allowed last season. To aid his quest for more chases outside the zone, Mikolas has been developing what he calls his 'Big Slider.' He's only been throwing the pitch for a couple years, but likes the way it now complements his curve and cutter."
Mikolas logged a 10-11 record with a 5.35 ERA, 122-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .284 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP throughout 171 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals in 2024.
"Along with helping pitch the Cardinals into the playoffs, Mikolas' personal goals for 2025 include continuing to take the ball every fifth day," King continued. "'A successful season is a healthy season -- wire to wire, 162 games, 30-some-odd starts,' Mikolas said. 'And better numbers than last year.'”
If Mikolas successfully revives his career with his latest adjustment, perhaps the Cardinals will reel in a decent prospect haul from moving him at the trade deadline -- assuming St. Louis is in the position to part ways with the 36-year-old this summer and not looking to contend.
The two-time All-Star's contract expires after this season ends, so it would only make sense for the Cardinals to shop him this summer. His nearly $17.7 million prorated salary shouldn't scare away potential suitors at the trade deadline if we see a significant improvement in his command throughout the first half of 2025.
