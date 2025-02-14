Inside The Cardinals

Cardinals Leaning Toward Starting Nolan Arenado At Third Base Come Opening Day

St. Louis is running out of time to complete a much-needed trade

Nate Hagerty

Jul 20, 2024; Cumberland, GA, USA; St. Louis Cardinals third baseman Nolan Arenado (28) reacts after hitting a home run against the Atlanta Braves during the seventh inning at Truist Park. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images
In this story:

St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak hasn't yet found a willing trade partner for third baseman Nolan Arenado that he'd accept being moved to.

To make matters worse for St. Louis, the Boston Red Sox signed former Houston Astros Gold Glove defender Alex Bregman to a lucrative three-year, $120 million deal on Wednesday -- crushing Arenado's desire to hit at Fenway Park half of the season until his contract expires after 2027.

Now that Bregman is no longer available, one would think that the Cardinals have a more straightforward path to finding a trade partner. However, Mozeliak's latest comment suggests Arenado isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

"'Right now, the mindset has to be that Nolan Arenado is our third baseman until that changes,' said Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operation," as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold on Thursday. "Mozeliak said he does not see 'momentum' for talks with another team, not like there was with the Red Sox."

Losing a potential blockbuster with the Red Sox, who were once described as Arenado's last chance to be traded this offseason, sets the Cardinals back in their efforts to trade Arenado before Opening Day 2025.

"Moreover, Mozeliak added he's exhausted the list of teams that satisfied Arenado's wishes, and if they are to find a deal in the coming weeks of spring training, it would require Arenado approving a trade to a team they have not previously discussed as a preferred destination," Goold continued. "Arenado is expected to arrive at some point this weekend, and the Cardinals believe he'll be their third baseman Monday for the first full-squad workout."

Despite the Cardinals declaring an organizational reset after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year this past season, Mozeliak hasn't completed any trades to help shed payroll this offseason.

Granted, Arenado's full no-trade clause in his contract has made Mozeliak's job much more challenging. Still, there isn't a solid excuse for why the 10-time Gold Glove defender remains with St. Louis.

Published
Nate Hagerty
NATE HAGERTY

Nate Hagerty joined “Inside The Cardinals” as a content creator to spread knowledge about his favorite childhood team. A hometown native of Boston, Hagerty chose at an early age of six years old to follow the St. Louis Cardinals. The miraculous season of 04’ for the Red Sox did not deter Hagerty from rooting against his hometown team, nor did it in 2013 against the Red Birds. For all business/marketing inquiries regarding Inside The Cardinals, please reach out to Scott Neville: nevilles@merrimack.edu 

