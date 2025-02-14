Cardinals Leaning Toward Starting Nolan Arenado At Third Base Come Opening Day
St. Louis Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak hasn't yet found a willing trade partner for third baseman Nolan Arenado that he'd accept being moved to.
To make matters worse for St. Louis, the Boston Red Sox signed former Houston Astros Gold Glove defender Alex Bregman to a lucrative three-year, $120 million deal on Wednesday -- crushing Arenado's desire to hit at Fenway Park half of the season until his contract expires after 2027.
Now that Bregman is no longer available, one would think that the Cardinals have a more straightforward path to finding a trade partner. However, Mozeliak's latest comment suggests Arenado isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
"'Right now, the mindset has to be that Nolan Arenado is our third baseman until that changes,' said Mozeliak, the Cardinals president of baseball operation," as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold on Thursday. "Mozeliak said he does not see 'momentum' for talks with another team, not like there was with the Red Sox."
Losing a potential blockbuster with the Red Sox, who were once described as Arenado's last chance to be traded this offseason, sets the Cardinals back in their efforts to trade Arenado before Opening Day 2025.
"Moreover, Mozeliak added he's exhausted the list of teams that satisfied Arenado's wishes, and if they are to find a deal in the coming weeks of spring training, it would require Arenado approving a trade to a team they have not previously discussed as a preferred destination," Goold continued. "Arenado is expected to arrive at some point this weekend, and the Cardinals believe he'll be their third baseman Monday for the first full-squad workout."
Despite the Cardinals declaring an organizational reset after missing the playoffs for a second consecutive year this past season, Mozeliak hasn't completed any trades to help shed payroll this offseason.
Granted, Arenado's full no-trade clause in his contract has made Mozeliak's job much more challenging. Still, there isn't a solid excuse for why the 10-time Gold Glove defender remains with St. Louis.
