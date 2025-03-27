Cardinals 2-Time All-Star Ready To Prove He's 'Not Done Yet' With Resurgent Campaign
Expectations for the St. Louis Cardinals' 2025 campaign are low after an unproductive offseason but several remaining veterans are ready to prove the doubters wrong.
Trading 10-time Gold Glove defender Nolan Arenado was the Cardinals' top priority this winter but after failing to do so, the 33-year-old is healthy and determined to give St. Louis fans something to cheer for this season.
Similar to Arenado, who floundered in 2024, another Cardinals veteran sounds as if he's geared for a dominant season as he looks to prove that there's plenty of juice left in his tank.
"'This year, it’s we’re under the gun from last year and people expect us now to slide even further,'" Cardinals right-handed pitcher Miles Mikolas recently stated, as transcribed by St. Louis Post-Dispatch's Derrick Goold on Thursday. "'It’s a different chip on our shoulder. Maybe an extra chip. You’ve got guys on this roster who are here to prove something. Whether it’s proving they’re not a one-and-done kind of guy or guys like me proving we’re not done yet. Sonny (Gray) and Nado are saying, ‘We’re All-Star-caliber players.’ So everybody has their own chip. Put it all together and we’ve got a bag of chips.'"
Mikolas logged a 10-11 record with a 5.35 ERA, 122-to-25 strikeout-to-walk ratio, .284 batting average against and a 1.28 WHIP in 171 2/3 innings pitched for the Cardinals last season.
The 36-year-old hasn't performed well since his 2022 All-Star campaign. Although Mikolas has been crucial to the Cardinals' rotation as an innings eater, his regression over the two previous seasons has been disappointing.
With Gray and Erick Fedde at the front of St. Louis' rotation to start the 2025 season, the Cardinals must see improvements from veterans such as Mikolas and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz if they hope to avoid three consecutive years of missing the playoffs.
