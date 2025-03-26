Cardinals Star Headed For Potential $100M Deal 'Most Likely' To Be Traded This Summer
The St. Louis Cardinals are in a transitional period where they're supposed to be rebuilding but are struggling to because of several remaining veterans with expensive contracts.
For instance, three-time All-Stars Willson Contreras and Sonny Gray invoked their full no-trade clauses this past offseason, preventing the Cardinals from shopping their contracts -- both have at least $50 million remaining on each of their deals.
Considering that the Cardinals likely won't trade Contreras or Gray before their contracts expire, St. Louis might part ways with a gifted flamethrower this summer to help with the club's rebuilding efforts.
"(Ryan) Helsley, who ended last season thinking he had pitched his last game as a Cardinal, could potentially bring back the biggest return from a team that is positioned to challenge the (Los Angeles) Dodgers," MLB.com's John Denton wrote Wednesday. "Helsley will be a free agent at the end of the season, and that makes him the most likely Cardinal to be moved before the July 31 Trade Deadline. He will pitch this season under the looming specter of a trade, but also with the knowledge that another tremendous season could potentially land him a $100 million contract."
After Helsley's record-breaking campaign in 2024, several experts predicted his stock value could skyrocket to $100 million. Despite this, the Cardinals failed to trade the fireballer -- missing a golden opportunity to help replenish their farm system.
Cardinals president of baseball operations John Mozeliak will have an immensely difficult decision to make if St. Louis is competitive at this summer's trade deadline -- whether to shop Helsley or retain him for a potential deep playoff run.
If the Cardinals don't move Helsley this summer, they run the risk of missing out on his potentially high trade value. Considering that St. Louis is looking to rebuild, it would seem foolish to retain the 2024 Trevor Hoffman National League Reliever of the Year until this season ends.
There's almost no chance the Cardinals would pay nearly nine figures for Helsley next offseason, regardless of how well he performs in 2025. It'll sting but the best course of action for St. Louis regarding the 30-year-old's future is to trade him this summer.
More MLB: Promising Report Implies Cardinals Star Nolan Arenado Could Be Due For Monstrous Year