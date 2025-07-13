Cardinals' 2024 Trade Deadline Deal Has Aged Like Spoiled Milk
The St. Louis Cardinals went into the trade deadline as buyers last season. Not many minds in the baseball world expected the Cardinals to buy, but their front office saw a glimmer of hope, so they seemingly went for it in an attempt to make the postseason.
At the trade deadline, the Cardinals were involved in a massive three-team trade that sent Tommy Edman to the Los Angeles Dodgers and brought Erick Fedde to St. Louis.
While Fedde was productive last season, the Cardinals missed out on the postseason because they simply didn't have the talent to compete with the powerhouses atop the National League. While the Cardinals fell short, Edman returned from injury and dominated in the postseason en route to a World Series title.
A year later, Edman has signed a massive contract extension and continues to be a solid player for the Dodgers. But Fedde has struggled. His underlying numbers have always indicated he was getting quite lucky, but at this point, the righty isn't playable at the big league level if St. Louis is going to contend.
Fedde has been so bad as of late that the Cardinals likely couldn't trade him if they wanted to. They're going to be stuck with him on the roster for the rest of the year and it's hurting their chances of a postseason berth.
If the Cardinals wouldn't have panicked and tried to get aggressive last season, they would be in a much beter spot right now. Adding Edman to the lineup would make the team better. Taking Fedde off the pitching staff would allow for a pitcher like Michael McGreevy or Quinn Mathews to shine.
The trade has truly aged like spoiled milk.
