Cardinals 23-Year-Old Is Making It Clear He Deserves Big League Spot
The 2025 Major League Baseball season has been going on for a few weeks and it has been an up-and-down start for the St. Louis Cardinals.
There has been both positives and negatives, obviously, at this point. For St. Louis, the organization made it sound in the offseason like they wanted to have a youth movement in 2025. The Cardinals were unable to make as much room on the roster as possibly because they didn't trade away any of their high-priced veterans throughout the offseason.
So far this season, we've seen guys like Victor Scott II, Jordan Walker, Iván Herrera, and Luken Baker get bigger roles than they did last year. One guy who didn't make the team out of camp but has made the most out of a recent opportunity is infielder Thomas Saggese. If there was a trade involving an infielder -- like Nolan Arenado -- he likely would've had a chance out of camp.
Saggese started the season in the minors but recently got the call up to the majors to fill in. He's appeared in six games and so far has impressed and is slashing .471/.444/.647 with one home run, four RBIs, and three runs scored. He's been great in a small sample size. Nolan Gorman is back with the team, but Saggese is still in the majors as Masyn Winn was placed on the Injured List.
One thing that has been talked about this season has been the Cardinals' lack of infield depth and how the team has a surplus of outfielders. With the way Saggese has been playing the Cardinals are going to have to seriously consider dropping down an outfielder or someone else to keep him in the majors.
