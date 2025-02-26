Cardinals 24-Year-Old To Make Roster Decision Difficult For St. Louis
The St. Louis Cardinals have fewer roster spots to go around than initially expected once the 2024 Major League Baseball came to an end,
Once the 2024 season came to an end, it seemed like major changes were on the way. Trades seemed like a near guarantee but that didn't end up happening. The Cardinals make any game-changing moves so there will be less spots to go around for younger guys.
We are going to have some intriguing position battles to watch throughout camp and one that fans should have their eyes on is center field. The three guys currently competing for the role are Victor Scott II, Michael Siani, and Lars Nootbaar.
Siani was a defensive whiz for the team last year and appeared in 124 games. Nootbaar has seen time at all three outfield spots for the Cardinals over the last four years and surely will have a large role somewhere. The most intriguing to watch for arguably is 24-year-old speedster Victor Scott II.
Scott got a chance with the Cardinals last year but appeared in just 53 games and struggled offensively. Spring Training games just kicked off and Scott has looked very solid. He's played in two games and has three hits in five at-bats, including a home run and a triple. On top of this, he has three RBIs, one walk, and two runs scored.
It's still early. But, if Scott can continue to impress offensively throughout camp, he could make the center field decision difficult for the Cardinals.
More MLB: Orioles Urged To Consider Cardinals $75 Million Star By MLB Writer